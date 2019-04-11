|
Pharr - Angela M. Perez, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Perez; daughter, Enedelia Garcia; parents, Apolinar & Remedios Martinez; and a sister, Elizabeth Perez Martinez. She is survived by her five children, Jose Perez Jr., Geraldo Perez, Alfonso Perez, Estela Ramos and Roel Perez; sister, Juanita M. Garza; and also by 12 grandchildren & 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held today, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at San Juan City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ruben, David, Omar, Adrian, Jose III and Jesus. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 11, 2019