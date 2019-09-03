|
|
McAllen - Angelica Yulissa Yzaguirre, 21, entered eternal rest Sunday, September 1, 2019, at her residence.
Born in McAllen, she lived there all of her life and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Angelica is survived by her parents, Jose Luis and Elizabeth Yzaguirre of McAllen; a brother, Jose Domingo Yzaguirre of Austin; aunts and uncles, Alfonso and Maria Amparo Rodriguez, Rocio Aguilar Beltran, Leonardo and Adela Yzaguirre, Guadalupe and Sylvia Yzaguirre; Linda Abrego; and numerous cousins from San Antonio and Monterrey.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 3, 2019