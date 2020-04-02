Home

Angelina Cavazos de Portales


1924 - 2020
Angelina Cavazos de Portales Obituary
Pharr - The Lord opened the gates of heaven on March 31, 2020 at 10:45 PM for the eternal rest of our loving mother, Angelina Cavazos de Portales (95 yrs.) She passed at home with loved ones. She was always full of life & life's verses, inspiration of strength to us all. A beautiful woman that knew how to live. Born on November 15, 1924. Preceded in death by Santos Portales (Husband), Santos Portales Jr. (Son) and Pedro Portales (son). Surviving are Bertha Gamez, Ana Maria (Osvaldo) Zamora, Angelica Zecca, Noelia Portales, Juanita Portales, Andres Portales, Ramon (Noelia) Sanchez; 26 grandchildren & 46 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held today, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Edinburg at 10:45 am. We would like to thank Colonial Manor Nursing Home for taking such good care of her for two years. Funeral services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 2, 2020
