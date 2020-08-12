Edinburg - Angelina Flores Gallegos, 95, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born on a Tuesday, February 10, 1925 to Valeriano Flores and Casimira Flores in Los Ebanos, Texas. She grew up in Diaz-Ordaz, Tamaulipas where she met her Amor Eterno; Maximo Gallegos. She married Maximo Gallegos in 1956 and they formed a family with his two sons from a previous relationship. The newly formed family lived in Diaz-Ordaz for several years as the couple made their livelihood as merchants. Later, they moved to the Rio Grande Valley, eventually making Edinburg their home. Angelina was hailed by Maximo as his hero due to her ability to lovingly care for the family while being extremely resourceful during trying times. She learned to sew clothes for the family using remnants given to her by friends. She learned to quilt, selling beautiful quilts that helped the family pull through during times of financial difficulty. She ingrained in her children the importance of hard work and dedication to family. She dedicated her life to serve her family and her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Maximo, sons; Baby Jose and Baby Enrique, Silvestre and daughter-in-law; Elena Gallegos and granddaughter, Baby Lisa. Also, siblings; Escolastica, Rafael, Alonzo, Amado and Salvador.Left to cherish her memory are her children; Rosario (David Heath) Gallegos , Luis (Nelda) Gallegos , Sonia G Acevedo, Robustiano Gallegos, grandchildren; Benjamin (Marissa) Gallegos, Christopher Gallegos, Adriana Acevedo, Magdalena (Lorenzo) Rodriguez, San Juana Gallegos, Guadalupe Gallegos, David (Lacey) Gallegos, Maximo (Josie) Gallegos, Santos (Sally) Gallegos, Enrique (Estella) Gallegos, Silvestre (Alley) Gallegos, Jr., Miguel Angel (Gidget) Gallegos, Veronica Gallegos, Alma Gallegos, Cristina Gallegos, and Marilu Gallegos. Additionally, she had numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who she loved very much as well. The family would like to thank the many family, friends, comadres and neighbors that always showed her so much love and support through the years. Also, her dutiful physician; Dr. Juan Salazar and staff who always cared for our beautiful mother in a very loving way. To the many wonderful health providers that helped us ensure my mother was cared. To her loyal friends from her daycare, Paseo De Angelitos, with whom she enjoyed playing bingo and celebrating birthdays.Her family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg, Texas with a Catholic graveside service at 2:30 p.m., by Deacon Raul Rangel of Sacred Heart Church at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg, Texas. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.