1/1
Angelita "Angie" (Serna) Ayala
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Prosper - Angelita "Angie" (Serna) Ayala of Prosper, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the age of 76. She was born on Christmas day, December 25, 1943, in Goliad, Texas, to Camila (Jimenez) and Camilo Serna. Angie married the love of her life, Rogelio Ayala, in Weslaco, Texas, on March 11, 1964, and they were blessed with two daughters and a son. She was a business administrator in their successful family construction business, as well as utilizing her many talents as a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Angie is survived by her beloved husband, Rogelio Ayala; her daughters, Cyndi Gutierrez of Allen, Texas, and Lucinda Ayala and her husband, Max Vafadar, of Frisco, Texas; her son, LeeRoy Ayala and his wife, Ashley, of Prosper, Texas; her grandchildren, Gabriel and his wife, Kari, Carol, April and her husband, Maxx, Layla, Eva, Maya and Mateo; her great-grandchildren, Adrian, Ruby, Rio, Landon, Ella, Jazmin and Cali; and her siblings, Margie Falcon, Flora Gonzalez and Paul Serna.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Pablo Suarez; LeeRoy and Ashley's angel baby; and her granddaughter, Zahra Vafadar.

Family and friends are invited to a Visitation at Berkshire Chapel, 9073 Berkshire Drive, Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 12:30-2:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ridgeview West Memorial Park, 7800 Sanctuary Drive, Frisco, Texas.

To convey condolences and sign the online registry, visit TJMFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Berkshire Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Berkshire Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved