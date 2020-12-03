Prosper - Angelita "Angie" (Serna) Ayala of Prosper, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the age of 76. She was born on Christmas day, December 25, 1943, in Goliad, Texas, to Camila (Jimenez) and Camilo Serna. Angie married the love of her life, Rogelio Ayala, in Weslaco, Texas, on March 11, 1964, and they were blessed with two daughters and a son. She was a business administrator in their successful family construction business, as well as utilizing her many talents as a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Angie is survived by her beloved husband, Rogelio Ayala; her daughters, Cyndi Gutierrez of Allen, Texas, and Lucinda Ayala and her husband, Max Vafadar, of Frisco, Texas; her son, LeeRoy Ayala and his wife, Ashley, of Prosper, Texas; her grandchildren, Gabriel and his wife, Kari, Carol, April and her husband, Maxx, Layla, Eva, Maya and Mateo; her great-grandchildren, Adrian, Ruby, Rio, Landon, Ella, Jazmin and Cali; and her siblings, Margie Falcon, Flora Gonzalez and Paul Serna.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Pablo Suarez; LeeRoy and Ashley's angel baby; and her granddaughter, Zahra Vafadar.
Family and friends are invited to a Visitation at Berkshire Chapel, 9073 Berkshire Drive, Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 12:30-2:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ridgeview West Memorial Park, 7800 Sanctuary Drive, Frisco, Texas.
To convey condolences and sign the online registry, visit TJMFuneral.com
.