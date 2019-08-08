The Monitor Obituaries
Services
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Angelita "Angie" Cardona


1945 - 2019
Angelita "Angie" Cardona Obituary
EDINBURG - Angelita "Angie" Cardona age 74, went home to be with the Lord our Savior on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital Renaissance in Edinburg. She was born February 1st, 1945 in Edinburg, Texas to Policarpio and Margarita Gutierrez. Angelita attended Edinburg High School which is where she met the love of her life, Roberto Cardona. The two eloped immediately following Roberto's graduation. She and Roberto have been happily married for 56 years. Mrs. Cardona's greatest joy in life was taking care of her family. She enjoyed playing games, spoiling her grandchildren, making quilts, shopping, and traveling.

Mrs. Cardona is survived by her husband, Robert, and five children: Tami (Michael) Brito, Celina Cardona, Robert (Leah) Cardona, Kristin (David) Martiny, and Rolando (Kellie) Cardona; 12 grandchildren: Alyssa, Nick, Cain, Cree, Breanna, McKenna, Jonathan, Zachary, Maddie, Hannah, Gracie and Jacob; two great grandchildren: MiKaela and Everly; her beloved pet, Lola; three siblings: Maria, Carlos, and Teresa; numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Cardona was preceded in death by her parents, Policarpio and Margarita and her sister, Estelita Morales.

Visitation will be from 6 pm to 9 pm with a 7 pm Celebration of Life Service, Thursday August 8, 2019, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Rd. In Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 8, 2019
