San Antonio - My Golden Girl, my angel, Angelita "Helen" Gonzalez Trevino went to be with her Lord on August 16, 2019 at the wonderful age of 90. She was born in McAllen, Texas on May 31, 1929 to her parents, the late Roque and Anita Gonzalez. She attended McAllen High School the "Mighty Bulldogs" along with her 11 other siblings.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister America, brothers Roque Jr., Richard and Robert, sisters & brothers-in-law.
Angelita leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Eloise Cortez-Lara, son-in-law, Javier Lara, sisters Rosie (Jack), Gloria (Joe), Alicia (James), Eva (Fernando) and Annie (Hector), brothers Roy, Ramiro (Beryl) and Ruben (Tina) along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 22 from 4PM to 9PM at Roy Akers Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Avenue, San Antonio, TX, with a Rosary to be recited at 7PM. A Procession will depart on Friday, August 23 at 9:45 AM and arrive at San Fernando Cathedral, 115 Main Plaza, San Antonio, TX, for a celebration of life Mass at 10AM. Burial to follow at conclusion of service.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 20, 2019