Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Aniceto Mercado Obituary
SAN JUAN - Aniceto Mercado, 90, went to the Lord Thursday, November 28, 2019, at McAllen Heart Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Francisca Morales Mercado.

Mr. Mercado is survived by his wife Maria De Jesus Mercado; ten children, Doroteo (Estela) Garcia, Teodora (Jesus) Munoz, Andres (Maria Ludi) Mercado, Carolina (Eduardo) Lopez, Estela (Jorge) Esquivel, Elvia (Jose Aucar) Mercado, Rosa Maria Mercado, Avelino (Olga) Mercado, Jose (Ruth) Mercado, Ernesto (Leticia) Mercado; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several siblings.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 2, 2019
