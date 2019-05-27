Services Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES 439 S VERMONT Mercedes , TX 78570 (956) 565-2261 Resources More Obituaries for Anita Garcia Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anita Buenrostro Garcia

Obituary Flowers Mercedes - Anita Buenrostro Garcia, 86, passed away in Mercedes on May 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Asencion Garcia, her parents Domingo & Cristina Buenrostro, 13 sisters and 9 brothers, and is survived by eight sons Juan Asencion Garcia of Pontiac, MI, Alejandro Garcia of KS, Lorenzo Garcia of Eden, TX, Martin Garcia of Fresno, CA, Cristobal Garcia of San Diego, CA, Juan Manuel Buenrostro, Sr. of Mercedes, Tim Ernest Buenrostro of Mercedes, Juan Buenrostro of Brownsville; six sisters Paula Garcia of South Padre Island, Guadalupe Linda Perez of Los Fresnos, Maria Mercedes Garcia of Mercedes, Dominga Garcia of Alamo, Ernestina Yonie of Odessa, TX, Gabriela Martinez of Brownsville, an adopted daughter Timotea Garcia Buenrostro of Odessa, TX. Also surviving is one brother Vito Buenrostro of Merceds, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.



Visitation was held Sunday May 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p,m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. There will also be visitation Monday May 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Chapel services will be held Tuesday May 27, 2019 at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home with interment following at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Mercedes.



