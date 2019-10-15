Home

Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-5222
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
More Obituaries for Anita Torres
Anita Mata De Torres


1941 - 2019
Anita Mata De Torres Obituary
PHARR - Anita Mata De Torres, 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Pharr. She was born on May 24, 1941 to Nicolas and Santos Mata in Mexico.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Nicolas and Santos Mata and her husband, David Torres, Sr.

Anita devoted most of her life caring for people as a Registered Nurse. She also was a devout Catholic who served the Lord. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her loving children, David Torrres, Jr., Oralia Torres, Enedelia Torres, Melinda Torres, Jaime Torres, Carmela Torres, Idalia Torres, Gabriel Martin Torres, Maria Elisa Torres, Maria Torres, Justo Torres, Pedro Torres, Daniel Torres and Eduardo Javier Torres. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 3-10 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 15, 2019
