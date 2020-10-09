McAllen - Ann Ashley Robertson, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep October 7, 2020. She was born December 14, 1948 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Pat and Mary Ashley. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Todd Robertson, her daughters, Mary Helen Nine (Matt) and Jennifer Hodo (Patrick) and her 4 grandchildren, Georgia, Cole, Charlie and Austin. Also surviving are her sister, Kathy Myers and brother, Pat Ashley.
Ann grew up in McAllen and returned with her young family in 1976 after attending the University of Denver and majoring in elementary education. Ann was passionate about education, reading in particular, and was an avid reader herself. Ann taught at St. John's Day School for many years and also worked as a reading tutor. Her love for children and reading was known to all. Ann was a talented seamstress, stain glass artist and crafter.
Ann's faith sustained her through her final years and health struggles. Her love for Jesus and her return to Him is a comfort to her family.
A private burial will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 with a service following at 11am at First Baptist Church McAllen. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests donations be made to the Ann Robertson scholarship at St. John's Episcopal Day School in McAllen. Kreidlerfuneralhome.com