1/1
Ann Ashley Robertson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Ann Ashley Robertson, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep October 7, 2020. She was born December 14, 1948 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Pat and Mary Ashley. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Todd Robertson, her daughters, Mary Helen Nine (Matt) and Jennifer Hodo (Patrick) and her 4 grandchildren, Georgia, Cole, Charlie and Austin. Also surviving are her sister, Kathy Myers and brother, Pat Ashley.

Ann grew up in McAllen and returned with her young family in 1976 after attending the University of Denver and majoring in elementary education. Ann was passionate about education, reading in particular, and was an avid reader herself. Ann taught at St. John's Day School for many years and also worked as a reading tutor. Her love for children and reading was known to all. Ann was a talented seamstress, stain glass artist and crafter.

Ann's faith sustained her through her final years and health struggles. Her love for Jesus and her return to Him is a comfort to her family.

A private burial will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 with a service following at 11am at First Baptist Church McAllen. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests donations be made to the Ann Robertson scholarship at St. John's Episcopal Day School in McAllen. Kreidlerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved