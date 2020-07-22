Edinburg - Anna E. Gomez, 79, went home to our Lord Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.Ms. Gomez was born and lived in Edinburg all of her life.She is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Teodora Flores; a brother, Frank Flores; two nephews, Adrian Sanchez, Romeo Valdez; and a niece, Debbie Guzman.Ms. Gomez is survived by her four children, Ana Sepulveda, Diana Padron, both of Edinburg, Juan Antonio Gomez of La Blanca, Maria G. Morales of Edinburg; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Dalia Valadez of San Carlos, Yolanda Lampe of Houston, Emma Valadez of Austin, Gracie Window, Evangelina Beltran, both of Edinburg, Lillian Sanchez of San Carlos, Erasmo Flores, Arnoldo Flores, both of Edinburg, Alfonso Flores, David Flores, Joel Flores, all of San Carlos, and Johnny Flores of Edinburg.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.