San Juan - Anna "Annie" Guerra, 72, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Pharr.



Born in Pharr, she lived in San Juan most of her life.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Gertrudes Benavidez.



Mrs. Guerra is survived by her loving husband, P. Rene Guerra; two daughters, Samantha (Arturo Jr.) Cano, Denise (Juan Manuel Jr.) Jimenez; three granddaughters, Alyssa Renee Cano, Anyssa Anne Cano, Angelina Deni Jimenez; and a sister, Nellie (Tony) Rios.



The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Colonial Manor Advanced Rehab & Healthcare in Pharr and Fresenius Kidney Care Center for the outstanding care of their mom.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Monday, July 22, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Arturo Cano, Jr., Juan M. Jimenez, Jr., Tony Rios, Adrian Saenz, Rene Rosas, and Valde Guerra.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on July 21, 2019