Pharr - "Learn from yesterday, Live for today, Hope for tomorrow"
Anna "Bonnie" Nino-Valdez, 78, passed away on November 8, 2019 in Pharr. She was born on February 12, 1941 in Del Rio to Sixto and Maria V. Nino. She is survived by her husband, Joe, of 51 years and her children: Aaron Joseph (Jackie Marie), Ida Lynn Cardenas (Michael), Rebekah (Baldemar Jr.) Cantu; six grandchildren: Lauren, Marc Anthony, Jonah Alexander, Baldemar III, Noah, Nicholas Jay; one step-grandson, Michael Jayden. She is also survived by her sister Noemi Leija of San Antonio. She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers: Ricardo, Cristobal, Ricardo, Sixto, Rodrigo; four sisters: Paula, Herminia, Adela and Rachel. She graduated from San Felipe High School in Del Rio and later attended Howard Payne University. She taught at Edgewood ISD in San Antonio for several years. We want to thank Amara Hospice Facility for the excellent care provided and for the exceptional services provided while under Home Hospice care, especially those of Lupita Cabral, CNA. We also want to thank Pilar Puente, provider, for her care of "Bonnie" for several years. We consider her part of the family. Visitation will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Graveside will follow at 10 am, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 10, 2019