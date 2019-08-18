The Monitor Obituaries
McAllen - Annemarie Guerra, 74, went to be with our Lord, Wednesday August 14, 2019 in McAllen. Born in Sonneberg, Germany to Peter Jakob Gerhard Freis and Anna Kuhnen on February 15, 1945. Annemarie married Roberto Guerra on October 30, 1970 in Bitburg, West Germany. Mrs. Guerra was a very supportive military wife and mother during her husband's 20 years of military service. After relocating to many different military bases around the world, she and her family eventually settled in her husband's hometown of McAllen, TX. Annemarie was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Maria Katharina Coghlan, and Irmgard Grumbach.

Mrs. Guerra was a very loving and unselfish person who took pride in caring for her family. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.

Mrs. Guerra is survived by her husband Roberto Guerra; her son, Erich (Jenny) Guerra; three grandchildren; her brother, Manfred (Elfriede) Freis; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Celebration of Life service Sunday August 18, 2019 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 18, 2019
