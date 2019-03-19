Home

Anselma Rivera

Anselma Rivera Obituary
Edinburg - Anselma Rivera, 73, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Encarnacion and Francisca Rivera; and seven siblings.

Ms. Rivera is survived by a daughter, Sonia (Ascencion) Martinez of Edinburg; Ricardo (Ashley Marie) Olivarez Jr. of Kingsville; two grandchildren, Kaylee Grace and Abraham; three siblings, Encarnacion Rivera Jr., Francisca Rivera, both of Edinburg, Oscar Rivera of Raymondville; and a niece, Guadalupe Z. Rivera of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 19, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 19, 2019
