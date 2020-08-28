Alamo - Antelmo Salazar, Sr., 78, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.Mr. Salazar is survived by his wife, Andrea Salazar of Alamo; his seven children, Elizabeth Salazar, Rosa Maria Salazar, both of Giddings, TX, Julio Cesar Salazar of Mexico, Patricia Salazar, Ricardo Salazar, Rafael (Terry) Salazar, all of Giddings, TX, Anselmo (Cristina) Salazar of Mante, Tamaulipas, Mexico.; 33 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, August 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.