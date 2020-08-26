Edinburg - Antero Castilleja, 81, went home to our Lord Friday, August 21, 2020 in Edinburg.He is preceded in death by his mother, Isabella Tafolla; and a daughter, Sandra Castilleja.Mr. Castilleja is survived by his loving wife, Estela Castilleja of Edinburg; two children, Cynthia (Noe) Torres of Edinburg, Eduardo Rene Castilleja of Hidalgo; three grandchildren, Chelsea Castilleja of San Antonio, Melanie Castilleja of Hidalgo, Mark Anthony Torres of Manhattan, NY; his sister, Angelica Tafolla Carmona of Lubbock, TX; two brothers, Julio Castilleja, Apolinar Castilleja, both of San Juan; five step-sisters and a step-brother, all of Washington, and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. funeral service Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Family would like to thank Windsor Arbor View, DHR Hospice, Cyomara Castilleja, and Memorial Funeral Home.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.