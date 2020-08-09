San Benito/Edinburg - Antero M. Rios, 74, entered eternal rest Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home.Born in Robstown, he was formerly of Edinburg and lived in San Benito for 15 years. Mr. Rios was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during Vietnam.He is preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio and Rita Rios.Mr. Rios is survived by his wife, Cecilia Reza Rios of San Benito; a son, Andy (Debbie) Rios of McAllen, a stepdaughter, Melissa (Alex) Perez of Spring; two grandchildren, Xaric and Draya; two step-grandchildren, Luke and Zachary; a brother, Rene (Frances) Rios; and a sister, Angelica Salinas.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, August 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.