Tomball, Texas - Anthony Munoz , 61, passed away on April 27, 2020 surrounded by family at his home in Tomball, TX. He was born on May 31, 1958 in Mission, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Munoz Jr. and Celia Chavez Munoz; and his sister, Celia Munoz Badiozzamani. Anthony is survived by his loving wife, Blanca Duran; his children, Nicholus I. Munoz, Karina L. Munoz, Abdiel I. Munoz, Jessica A. Munoz, Jonah C. Munoz; siblings, Arturo Munoz, Maria Antonieta Kaufman; a grandson to be born in May, Landon Munoz; and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 9:00am to 9:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel with the Holy Rosary recited at 7pm. The visitation will continue on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8:30am, until the graveside service at 1pm at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.

