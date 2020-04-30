Anthony Muñoz
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tomball, Texas - Anthony Munoz , 61, passed away on April 27, 2020 surrounded by family at his home in Tomball, TX. He was born on May 31, 1958 in Mission, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Munoz Jr. and Celia Chavez Munoz; and his sister, Celia Munoz Badiozzamani. Anthony is survived by his loving wife, Blanca Duran; his children, Nicholus I. Munoz, Karina L. Munoz, Abdiel I. Munoz, Jessica A. Munoz, Jonah C. Munoz; siblings, Arturo Munoz, Maria Antonieta Kaufman; a grandson to be born in May, Landon Munoz; and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 9:00am to 9:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel with the Holy Rosary recited at 7pm. The visitation will continue on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8:30am, until the graveside service at 1pm at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
29
Visitation
9:00 - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
APR
29
Rosary
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
APR
30
Visitation
8:30 - 1:00 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
APR
30
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved