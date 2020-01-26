Home

Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Antonia C. Anzaldua

Antonia C. Anzaldua Obituary
Mission/Chicago Heights - Antonia (Contreras) Anzaldua born January 16, 1948 left this Earth to enter the kingdom of Heaven on January 19, 2020 at the age of 72.

She was preceded in death by her parents Refugio Contreras Jr. and Elva (Villareal) Contreras, brothers, Ricardo Contreras, Rene Contreras Sr. and Apolonio Contreras Sr.

She leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Juan Anzaldua, two daughters, Orfelina (Anzaldua) Krejberg and Vanessa (Anzaldua) Aston and two grandchildren, Viggo Krejberg and Kaisa Krejberg. In addition, she leaves behind her siblings, Olga Gonzalez, Gloria Contreras, Alicia Solis, Ruben Contreras, Corina Skidmore, and Criselda Venegas.

The most important thing in the world to Toni was family and togetherness. Her love and devotion were never ending. She always had a smile on her face, ready to brighten any day.

Beloved by many, with heavy hearts she will be greatly missed and will continue to live on, in spirit and memory by her family and friends.

Visitation service will be held from 1:00pm-9:00pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home 621 E. Griffin Parkway in Mission, TX with a rosary at 7:00pm.

Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 9:30am on January 28, 2020 located at 620 N. Dunlap Avenue Mission, TX.

Burial services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery located at 2520 Inspiration Rd. Mission, TX. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 26, 2020
