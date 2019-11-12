Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Antonia G. Escobedo Obituary
Alamo - Antonia G. Escobedo, 77, went home to our Lord Monday, November 11, 2019, at her residence in San Juan.

Mrs. Escobedo was born in Aguascalientes, MX, lived in Alamo most of her life, and was currently residing in San Juan.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jose Escobedo; a son, Juan G. Escobedo; a granddaughter, Brenda Salazar; and a great-granddaughter, Raelynn Blue Salazar.

Mrs. Escobedo is survived by nine children, Jose A. Escobedo, Rosa M. Salazar, Roberto Escobedo, Sergio Escobedo, all of Alamo, Jorge Escobedo of Edinburg, Ruben Escobedo of Houston, Maria G. Gonzalez of San Juan, Ricardo Escobedo and Jose Escobedo of Alamo; 36 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez of Reynosa.

A prayer service was held Monday, November 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. today, November 12, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 12, 2019
