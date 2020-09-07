Edinburg - Antonia T. Enriquez, 85, went to join her sons in the presence of our Lord Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.She is preceded in death by two sons, Doroteo and Felix Enriquez.Antonia is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Nicolas Enriquez of Edinburg; six children, Maria Enedina Enriquez of Edinburg, Andres (Hortencia) Enriquez of San Juan, Evangelina (Rene, Sr.) Reyna of Alamo, Maria de Jesus Enriquez, Teresita (Juan Lozano) Enriquez, Martina Enriquez, all of Edinburg; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Guadalupe (Doroteo) Enriquez of Harlingen; and seven siblings.At the request of the family, all services are private.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.