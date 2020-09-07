1/1
Antonia T. Enriquez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Antonia T. Enriquez, 85, went to join her sons in the presence of our Lord Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by two sons, Doroteo and Felix Enriquez.

Antonia is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Nicolas Enriquez of Edinburg; six children, Maria Enedina Enriquez of Edinburg, Andres (Hortencia) Enriquez of San Juan, Evangelina (Rene, Sr.) Reyna of Alamo, Maria de Jesus Enriquez, Teresita (Juan Lozano) Enriquez, Martina Enriquez, all of Edinburg; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Guadalupe (Doroteo) Enriquez of Harlingen; and seven siblings.

At the request of the family, all services are private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved