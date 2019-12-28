Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Andrade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Andrade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Andrade Obituary
Pharr, TX - Antonio Andrade, 75, passed away to be with our Lord on Monday December 23, 2019. He is Preceded in death by his parents Luz & Josephina Andrade. A brother, Luz Andrade Jr and One son, Daniel Andrade

He is Survived by his children: David Andrade, Antonio Andrade Jr, Ricardo Andrade, TJ Garcia, Rebecca Andrade Webber, Robert Garcia, Patricia Andrade & Roy Hernandez Jr and His Siblings: Juanita Romero, Valentin Andrade, Susana Andrade, Rolando Andrade, Robert Andrade. He has 18 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He's also survived by: Beatrice Leal, Diana Reyes & Lupita Castillo

Visitation will be from 4-9 pm at The Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -