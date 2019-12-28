|
Pharr, TX - Antonio Andrade, 75, passed away to be with our Lord on Monday December 23, 2019. He is Preceded in death by his parents Luz & Josephina Andrade. A brother, Luz Andrade Jr and One son, Daniel Andrade
He is Survived by his children: David Andrade, Antonio Andrade Jr, Ricardo Andrade, TJ Garcia, Rebecca Andrade Webber, Robert Garcia, Patricia Andrade & Roy Hernandez Jr and His Siblings: Juanita Romero, Valentin Andrade, Susana Andrade, Rolando Andrade, Robert Andrade. He has 18 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He's also survived by: Beatrice Leal, Diana Reyes & Lupita Castillo
Visitation will be from 4-9 pm at The Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 28, 2019