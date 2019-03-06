|
Alamo - Antonio G. Perales, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at McAllen Nursing Center.
Born in Mercedes to Julian and Maria G. Perales, Antonio had lived in Alamo most of his life.
He is preceded in death by three children, Mirta P. Olague, Alberto Perales, Rolando Perales; four siblings, Calixtra Rosalez, Guadalupe Farias, Juana P. Ramirez, and Manuel Perales.
Antonio is survived by three children, Olivia P. (Gilbert) Herrera, Erasmo Perales, both of Alamo, Julian (Patti) Perales of Floresville, TX; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; the mother of his children, Ramona D. Perales; a brother, Julian Perales of Alamo; and two sisters, Herlinda P. Garza of Alamo, Hortencia Agado of Brownsville.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 6, 2019