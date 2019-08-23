Home

Mission - Antonio J. Morales, 67, left to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family in Mission. He was born to Guadalupe Morales and Felicitas Juarez on May 10, 1952 in Nayarit, Mexico. Antonio was the owner of Tony's Fine Jewelry in Mission for 25 years. He was also a member of Conway Ave. Baptist Church for over 20 years. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Marisela Ramirez Morales; his children: Rachel, Jazmin, Belen, Tony (Rose), Ramiro and Miguel Angel. Family will receive friends Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5 pm to 12 midnight with a prayer service at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
