McAllen, TX. - Tony was bon in Rio Grande City to Mr. & Mrs. Antonio Diaz Moreno Sr.



Due to the, current, COVID-19 conditions there will be no services. The family is planning on a private gathering on a later date to celebrate the life of Tony. He will be missed by friends and family.



During his younger years Tony worked for G.M.C. in Pontiac, Michigan. His love for cars continued through out his life and was known as one of the best Classic Car Auto detailers around. Tony was always joking around and talking about his "good old days" car stories. He loved dancing and singing to his oldies while working on his classic cars.



He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio Diaz Moreno and Guadalupe Garza Moreno, sister Sara M. Hernandez, brothers Manuel Moreno, Santiago "Jimmy" Moreno Sr. and nephew Rene Lara Jr.



Antonio "Tony" Moreno Jr. is survived by his daughter Elvira Rosas, five grand daughters (Stephanie, Priscilla, Sarah, Karen and Abigail), brother Juan "Pipo"(Lazara) Moreno, sisters Norma Lara Moreno and Rita Staggs Moreno.



