1/1
Antonio "Tony" Moreno Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen, TX. - Tony was bon in Rio Grande City to Mr. & Mrs. Antonio Diaz Moreno Sr.

Due to the, current, COVID-19 conditions there will be no services. The family is planning on a private gathering on a later date to celebrate the life of Tony. He will be missed by friends and family.

During his younger years Tony worked for G.M.C. in Pontiac, Michigan. His love for cars continued through out his life and was known as one of the best Classic Car Auto detailers around. Tony was always joking around and talking about his "good old days" car stories. He loved dancing and singing to his oldies while working on his classic cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio Diaz Moreno and Guadalupe Garza Moreno, sister Sara M. Hernandez, brothers Manuel Moreno, Santiago "Jimmy" Moreno Sr. and nephew Rene Lara Jr.

Antonio "Tony" Moreno Jr. is survived by his daughter Elvira Rosas, five grand daughters (Stephanie, Priscilla, Sarah, Karen and Abigail), brother Juan "Pipo"(Lazara) Moreno, sisters Norma Lara Moreno and Rita Staggs Moreno.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved