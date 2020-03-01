|
McAllen, TX - 1st Lieutenant Antonio Nieto Jr., 69, went home to the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Tony was born in Edinburg and was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He joined the Texas National Guard in 1969 and was sent to bootcamp just days after marrying the love of his life, Dora. He served his country loyally for eighteen years, and worked for ECISD for another twenty-three years. He enjoyed antiquing, reading, history and collecting political memorabilia. Tony could intelligently speak on any topic. He was a caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a true "Officer and Gentlemen".
He is preceded in death by his father Antonio Nieto, SR.; four siblings, Gloria, Michael, Tom and Oscar Nieto.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Dora Nieto; four sons, Mario Orland, Carlos Omar, Antonio III, and Daniel Rene Nieto; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and his four-legged best friend Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home located at 208 E. Canton Rd. Edinburg, TX 78539. A formal Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg, TX. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg, TX.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020