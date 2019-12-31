|
|
McAllen - Antonio Rios, 98, entered eternal rest on December 28, 2019 at his residence in McAllen surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife Celia Fuentes Rios; his parents Espiridion Soto and Juana Rios; his brother Francisco Rios; and by his children Luciana, Ruben, Ricardo and Hector Rios.
He is survived by his children Simona Rios, San Juanita (Juan) Rodriguez, Antonio (Maria) Rios Jr., Irma (Jose Daniel) Saenz, Juan (Martina) Rios, Rodolfo (Oralia) Rios, Jesus (Maria Teresa) Rios, Sandra Rios and Marisela Rios; 24 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law Delfina Rios; and by his beloved dog Amigo.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 5:00 pm to 1:00 am with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 31, 2019