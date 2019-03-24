Home

Guerra Funeral Home - Elsa
304 E. Edinburg Avenue
Elsa, TX 78543
(956) 262-2971
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Guerra Funeral Home - Elsa
304 E. Edinburg Avenue
Elsa, TX 78543
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Guerra Funeral Home - Elsa
304 E. Edinburg Avenue
Elsa, TX 78543
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Elsa, TX
Antonio Sandoval Obituary
Edcouch - Antonio Sandoval, 40, went to be with our Lord Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his residence in Edcouch. Tony is survived by his 3 children, Abrianna Sandoval, Antonio Sandoval, Jr. and Alonzo Sandoval; his parents Valentin and Juana Sandoval; 3 sisters; and 1 brother. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 1 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at Guerra Funeral Home in Elsa. Funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. Funeral services are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Elsa.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 24, 2019
