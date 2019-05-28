|
|
La Blanca,TX - Antonio "Tony" Velasquez, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born July 27, 1957 in Hereford, Texas to Cosme and Juanita Velasquez and was one of six children.
He is survived by his father, Cosme; a daughter, Ashley Hurt; sisters, Hermelinda Vargas (Ezequiel), Diana Velasquez, and Alice Velasquez; a brother, Cosme Velasquez; and many nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita and brother, Jose.
A visitation will be on May 28, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm. A Funeral Service will be held on May 29, 2019 at 11am. All services will be held at La Blanca Funeral Home. Burial will follow immediately after at La Blanca Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on May 28, 2019