San Juan - Apolinar M. Castilleja, 92, entered eternal sleep on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in McAllen. Mr. Castilleja was a proud Korean War Veteran who fought and served in the Korean War for the US Army. Apolinar was preceded in death by his parents, Victorio and Adela Castilleja; three brothers, Antero, Leopoldo and Santos Castilleja; four sisters, Isabel Castilleja Tafolla, Victoria Guerrero, Rosa Castilleja, and Maria De La Luz Castilleja.Mr. Castilleja is survived by his nine children, Lupita (Alex) Garza, Ana Maria "Anita" (Juan) Larralde, Rosalinda (Jorge) Galvan, Annabelle (Daniel) Huerta, Gloria (Juan) Garza, Juanita (David) Ruiz, Daniel Castilleja, Eduardo (Veronica) Castilleja, and Apolinar "Pablo" Castilleja; 19 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson, Diego Nicholas Larralde; four siblings, Julio (Enedina) Castilleja, Maria Paula (Charlie) Villafana, Mercedes (Jose) Gonzales, and Angelina Bratcher; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Legacy Chapels on 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. We invite you to join us virtually for the rosary on the Legacy website. There will be a private mass service with family. We invite you to join us for the Military Honor Ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish church grounds in San Juan. Interment will be private.Honorary pallbearers: Daniel Castilleja, Eduardo Castilleja, Apolinar "Pablo" Castilleja. Pallbearers: Gabriel Garza, Nicholas Larralde, Emmanuel Galvan, Isaac Huerta, Joey Garza, Lucas Ruiz, Rick Garza, Vianca Castilleja.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Family requests that all guests respect CDC guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Thank you.