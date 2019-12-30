|
|
Mission - Apolinar "Santos" Palomo Rosales, 72, passed away December 27, 2019 in Mission, TX. He was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on August 22, 1947 to Hilario Palomo and Maria De Jesus Rosales.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hilario and Maria; brothers, Andres Palomo, Luis Palomo; sisters, Maria R. Ramirez and Maria Palomo.
Santos is survived by his loving wife, Nicolasa Palomo; children, Benjamin J. Palomo, Rosalva (Pete) Mares, Patricia (Carlos) Ortega, Leonel (Melissa) Palomo, Sonia (Julio) Mendez, Hilario (Yadira) Palomo; 18 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will take place Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance with a rosary at 7pm.
Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 621 W Main Ave, Alton, TX 78573. Burial to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 30, 2019