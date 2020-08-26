1/1
Apolonio Hernandez
Edinburg - Apolonio Hernandez, 92, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.

Mr. Hernandez is preceded in death by his wife, Jesusa Hernandez; and a newborn son.

He is survived by his children, Tomas (Eva) Hernandez, Angelina (Sabas +) Arce, Maria Martina (Alberto +) Garcia, Bernardo (Chris) Hernandez, Jose (Myrna) Hernandez, Maria Idolina (Fernando) Trevino, Maria Cristina (Felipe) Garza, Romana (Ray) Morin; 23 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Abundant Grace Community Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 26, 2020.
