Edinburg - Apolonio Hernandez, 92, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.Mr. Hernandez is preceded in death by his wife, Jesusa Hernandez; and a newborn son.He is survived by his children, Tomas (Eva) Hernandez, Angelina (Sabas +) Arce, Maria Martina (Alberto +) Garcia, Bernardo (Chris) Hernandez, Jose (Myrna) Hernandez, Maria Idolina (Fernando) Trevino, Maria Cristina (Felipe) Garza, Romana (Ray) Morin; 23 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Abundant Grace Community Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.