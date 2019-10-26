The Monitor Obituaries
Edinburg - Araceli "Sally" Garces Castilleja, 58, has gone to rest with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the presence of loved ones. She was born in McAllen, TX on October 21,1961 and was a life-long resident of Edinburg. Sally enjoyed gardening and crafts; putting love into everything she did while spreading laughter and joy. Sally's beautiful, contagious laugh and smile will never be forgotten and forever in our memories. She is preceded in death by her father, Gumercindo Castilleja.

Sally is survived by her grieving and loving family, her husband, Lupe Garces II; her children, Lupe "Lupito" (Elva Benitez) Garces III, Joseph Phillip Garces, Bianca Lee Garces; her mother, Martha Castilleja; 4 Siblings; Elva (Pete) Rivera, Lisa Castilleja, Sandra (David) Cantu, Gumercindo (Gracie) Castilleja Jr; 2 grandchildren Anastasia Catalina Garces, Alessandra Aribella Garces; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held ?from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.? with ?a 7 p.m.? prayer service ?on Saturday, October 26, 2019?, at Legacy Chapels, ?4610 S Jackson Rd in Edinburg?. Sally, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you until the day of resurrection when we meet again. May

you rest in peace.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 26, 2019
