Ariel Guzman Obituary
Edinburg - Ariel Guzman, 78, peacefully passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Barcelona Assisted Living in McAllen.

Born in Puerto Rico, Mr. Guzman lived in Edinburg for 26 years, and was formerly from Florida.

Mr. Guzman is survived by his loving wife, Isabel "Penny" Guzman of Edinburg; three children, Marissa Ball, Kenneth Guzman, both of Florida, and William Guzman of Edinburg; five grandchildren, Amanda Ball, William Ball, Tyler Guzman, Lyla Guzman and Tristen Guzman; and a brother, Franklin Guzman of Puerto Rico.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday June 29, 2019 , at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on June 27, 2019
