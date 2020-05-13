Pharr - Armandina Avila Garza, 80, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.Armandina Garza was a woman with unbreakable faith who used her life to serve Jehovah God. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was loved and touched by everyone who knew her.She is preceded in death by her husband, Matias Garza; her parents, Francisco and Angelica Avila; and a sister, Corina Suarez.Armandina is survived by two daughters, Odilia Martinez of Pharr, Delia (Rolando) Alaniz of Palmhurst; four sons, Ricardo (Annette) Garza of Poteet, TX, Matias (Yolanda) Garza Jr. of Los Banos, CA, Gumesindo (Sol) Garza of Bloomington, CA, Francisco (Melissa) Garza of Alton; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lionel Avila of Merced, CA, Francisco Avila of Pharr; and a sister, Adela Torres of Pharr.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Private burial will take place at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.Pallbearers will be Armando Martinez, Joshua Martinez, Israel Martinez, Matias Garza III, Francisco Garza, Damien Garza, and Cyrus Garza.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.