San Juan, TX. - "Psalms 30:2 - O Lord my God, I called to you for help and you healed me."



Armandina G. Tamez, 69, of San Juan, Texas, passed away on 07/30/2020 in her residence under the care of DHR Health Hospice after a long battle with her chronic illness. She was born to parents Abel Gonzalez and Maria de Los Angeles Gonzalez, on 04/02/1952 in Hacienda Dolores, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.



She married the love of her life Daniel Tamez, December 30th, 1973. They embarked on a journey with the lord in the year 1974. She loved helping others, she was a Sunday school teacher and loved spreading joy and laughter to everyone she came in contact with. She was also an excellent seamstress and poured her passion into her work.



After 16 years of marriage, God gave her the privilege of being a mother to her son Dr. Daniel Tamez. The joy of her life was being a mother. "I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him." 1 Samuel 1:27



She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Daniel N. Tamez and her only son Dr. Daniel (Mauricio) Tamez, her sister Leticia (Alejandro) Navarro, her brother Romulo (Carmen) Gonzalez, along with many loving nieces and nephews.



Armandina, was a devoted and loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, and friend. She was a woman of strong faith and loved her Lord. She is an example of a Godly woman, putting her faith first in all she did. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



The family would like to express gratitude to DHR Health Hospice Team, Dr. James Castillo, and Letty Cobos, PA-C.



