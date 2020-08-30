Edinburg - Armando De La Rosa, 54, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.He is survived by his wife, Mirna Quintero; six children, Krystal Lee De La Rosa, Bianca De La Rosa, Amanda Garcia, Andrea De La Rosa, Armando De La Rosa, Jr., Cassandra De La Rosa; 12 grandchildren; his parents, Alberto and Consuelo De La Rosa; and seven siblings.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. service Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.