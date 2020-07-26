San Juan - Armando Huerta, Jr., 56, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at DHR COVID Unit. Armando was born on September 26, 1963 in San Benito, Texas to Armando Huerta and Carmen Flores Huerta.
Armando is preceded in death by his parents. Armando is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Marvin Huerta, and his 2 children, Amanda Marie Huerta and Christopher Ryan Huerta; and his 6 furry grandbabies. He is also survived by his siblings, Rebeccah Morrison, Deborah Pena (Pascual), Sarah Sanchez (Pablo), Melissa Huerta, Laura Ann Huerta and Julio Huerta (Deborah); and 2 nieces & numerous nephews.
He graduated from Harlingen High School in 1983. He retired from Bicycle World after 40 years. He was also a Mission Reserve Police Officer from March 20, 1990 until September 26, 2017. His passion in life was riding his Trek and Specialized bikes.
We would like to thank Kelly Roberts & family for their kindness to Armando during his lifetime.
He will be cremated without any funeral services due to the COVID-19 Virus. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Armando will be dearly missed by his family.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com
.
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home of Harlingen is in charge of arrangements.
Please people use your masks, practice social distancing and if you feel sick stay home.