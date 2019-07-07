Home

Arnaldo Acosta Obituary
Pharr - Arnaldo Acosta, 68, entered eternal rest Friday, July 5, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvaro and Josefina Acosta; and three brothers, Alvaro, Artemio, and Daniel Acosta.

Arnaldo is survived by his spouse, Berta Acosta; three children, Arnoldo Acosta Jr., Edward Acosta, Sabrina Molina; 14 grandchildren; and two sisters, Alicia Cuellar and Aurora Acosta.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 7, 2019
