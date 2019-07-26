Home

PHARR - Arnoldo Blanco, 73, went to be with the lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Pharr, Texas. He was born on April 5, 1946 in Hidalgo, Texas to Alberto and Maria De La Luz Blanco.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Alberto Blanco, Jr., Carlos Blanco, Ruben Blanco, Alvar Blanco; sister, Francisca Espinoza.

He is survived by his loving wife Irma Blanco 53 years; his children, Amanda (Luis) Gonzalez, Melissa (Herberto) Garcia, Arnoldo (Elsa) Blanco, Jr., Fernando (Sujel) Blanco, Francisco J. Blanco.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2-10 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on July 26, 2019
