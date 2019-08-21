|
|
McAllen - Arnoldo H. Trevino, 85, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at his residence in McAllen.
He was born in Rancho El Paredon Municipio de Mendez, Tamaulipas, Mexico to the late Manuel and Lazara Trevino.
Arnoldo is preceded in death by his three sisters, Minerva Leal, Anadelia Tijerina, Berta Leal; and a brother, Idelio Trevino.
Mr. Trevino is survived by his wife, Aurora Pruneda de Trevino of McAllen; eight children, Gregorio (Carmen) Trevino of San Juan, Gaston (Linda) Trevino, Gustavo (Leonor) Trevino, both of Mission, Maria Cruz Trevino of McAllen, Jesus (Lori) Trevino of Mission, Alva A. (Ricardo Ybarra) Trevino of San Juan, Arnoldo (Laura) Trevino, Jr. of San Juan, and Yesenia Trevino of McAllen; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Alfredo Tevino of McAllen, Friaco Trevino of Reynosa, Osbaldo Trevino of McAllen, and Manuel Trevino of Reynosa.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 21, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at San Juan Diego Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 21, 2019