Arnoldo Luna
Pharr - Arnoldo Luna was called to his heavenly home on September 19th after a long and valiant battle with COVID - 19. Arnoldo was a friendly man with a good soul. He never met a stranger and was known for his ability to keep in touch with everyone. He was a member of Saint Anne Mother of Mary Catholic Church in Pharr for many years. Arnoldo was active with the ACTS ministry where he had served on team several times. He had a gift of inviting men to retreats who experienced beautiful conversions to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was the best of fathers to his children who were his heart, his pride and his joy. Even though they lived far away, he called them on a daily basis to let them know how much he loved and missed them. He traveled to see them as often as possible and was beyond excited, as the day to see them and take them specially selected gifts approached. Arnoldo was a veteran, he was in the United States Army National Guard. He was stationed at Fort Hood during Operation Desert Storm. Most recently, he was employed as a security guard.

Arnoldo is survived by his children Arnoldo, Jr. and Linda Cecilia Luna. He is also survived by six brothers, Lionel (Teresa) of Fresno, California, Sigifredo (Esperanza) of Weslaco, Francisco, Jr. (Edna) of Hemet, California, Ruben (Elena) of Pharr, Armando (Elva) of Edinburg, and Alonso (Berenice) of Weslaco. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who he cherished as his own. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Cecilia Luna, three brothers, Rene, Ricardo and Arturo Luna and two sisters, Silvia Luna and Aurora Ibarra.

Arnoldo will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He left us with many special memories that we will keep in our hearts. We thank our Lord for the many years that we were given with him. We take comfort in knowing he is rejoicing in Paradise where we will be reunited when we are called.

Out of care and respect for family and friends, there will be no public services. We invite you to join us on ZOOM for an on-line rosary novena at 7:30 p.m. from September 19th to September 27th. ZOOM Meeting ID: 885 5025 6176 Passcode: prayer.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
