|
|
Edinburg - Arnoldo "Nolo" Perez entered eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 after a short illness. He was born December 11, 1940, in Alamo, Texas to the late Federico and Elida Perez.
Mr. Perez graduated from Edinburg High School in 1960. He was employed by HEB for a short period. He received a certificate in auto mechanics and enjoyed being outdoors tinkering with vehicles, even repairing his own tractors on several occasions. He then went on to be a highly successful, self employed farmer where he planted and farmed his own crops. His crops included corn, cilantro, cucumber, tomatoes, and cotton, just to name a few. He also maintained a citrus grove for his late brother. Mr. Perez loved music and his family. He would often take out his accordion and serenade anyone who would listen.
Mr. Perez was preceded in death by his father, Federico, his mother, Elida, his brothers, Romeo, and Rolando Perez. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gloria Garza Perez; daughters, Sandra, Idolina (Nini), Rosalinda (Linda), Diana, and Melba Perez all of Edinburg; an adoptive son, Hector Ayala of Edinburg; grandchildren, Priscilla A. Acosta (Jorge); Rolando C. Acosta; Sergio U. Canales; Makayla Canales; and Hector E. Ayala; 2 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters, Irma (Raul) Martinez of Arlington, Hilda (?Robert) Salinas of Carrollton, Gloria (Jose Luis) Rodriguez of San Juan and Olga (Lupe) Garza of McAllen; and a sister-in-law, Emma (?Romeo) Perez of Donna. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and respected him.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo, Texas. Burial will follow at Val Verde Memorial Cemetery in Donna.
Pallbearers will be Roel Perez; Rolando C. Acosta; Jorge A. Ortegon, Sergio U. Canales; Jessie Jimenez; Federico Saenz; and Juan Saenz.
The Perez Family would like to express their most sincere gratitude to all the doctors and medical staff at both Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, McAllen, Texas, and St. Luke's Hospital, Houston, Texas, for the care and attention given to Mr. Perez.
Funeral services are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home, San Juan, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 22, 2019