McAllen - Arnulfo E. Cedillo Jr., 53, left to be with the LORD on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Pecos, Texas. He was born in Mission, Texas on July 7, 1965 to Arnulfo "Fito" Sr†. and Maggie Cedillo.



He graduated from La Joya High School in 1983. He began working at an early age and entered the welding profession. In 2005, he was employed by the oilfield industry. At time of passing, he was a Sr. Operator at Eagle Pressure Control. Throughout Jr's life, he had a passion for the restoration of classic cars, his pride and joy being his '67 Camaro, loved animals, craftsmanship, and spending time with family. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.



He is preceded in death by his father, Arnulfo "Fito" Cedillo, and his grandparents, Jose Eusebio and Rebecca Garza.



He is survived by his two children, Christopher and Taylor Cedillo, his mother Maggie Cedillo and his three siblings, Ricardo Sr., David Cedillo and Linda (Uvaldo Sr.) Moreno. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews.



Honorary pallbearers include his son (Christopher), nephews (Ricardo Jr. Cedillo, Uvaldo Jr., Joe Michael, Eric Lee, and Victor Matthew Moreno), and family friends (Luis Sanchez and Mikie Alvarado).



Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Lord and I Funeral Home in Penitas, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Penitas, Texas. Interment will follow to Penitas City Cemetery in Penitas, Texas.



Funeral services are under the direction of the Lord and I Funeral Home in Penitas, Texas.



You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.lordandifuneralhomes.com Published in The Monitor on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary