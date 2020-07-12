Edinburg - Arnulfo ¨Hawaii¨ Garza Jr. entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He is preceded in death by his step father, Jose Ricardo Rivas and sister Vanessa Rivas. Arnulfo was survived by his wife, Lucero Garza; his son, Roman Garza, and daughter, Jade Garza; his parents, Arnulfo Garza and Oralia Rivas; three siblings, Iliana Romo, Criselda Rivas, and Maire Ann Garza; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Arnulfo was loved by all and will be missed dearly.A private service was held for family on Friday July 11, 2020 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. He will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Edinburg at a later date.