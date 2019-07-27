|
Rio Grande City / Dallas - Arthur Griffin Taylor, 74, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Grapevine, TX. Arthur "Cowboy" Taylor, loving father, restauranteur, and former all-star athlete for the Rio Grande City Rattlers. Cowboy moved to Dallas in 1970 to begin a career in the food industry and rose to C.O.O. of Panchos Mexican Buffet, Inc. 2001. He was an avid runner, having completed over 40 marathons, and a loyal Texas Longhorn supporter.
Arthur is survived by his sister, Mary Frances Ramirez, three children, Stephanie Taylor, Haley Trevino, Matthew Taylor, and numerous family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 11 am - 9 pm. Rosary at 7 pm. His Funeral Mass will be on Monday, July 29th, 10 am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rio Grande City, TX. Interment will follow at Rio Grande City Cemetery. All funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home, Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on July 27, 2019