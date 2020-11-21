Mission - Arturo Abella, 68, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



He was born on January 8, 1952 in Mission, TX.



He was preceded in death by his parents Martin Abella and Isabel Abella (Reyna), two brothers Martin Abella, and Rick Torrez. Mr. Abella is survived by his daughter, Joycelyn Abella Kreil (Eric), son, Daniel J. Abella (Damaris) and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters, Sylvia Luna, Yolanda (Victor) Espinoza, Karen Guiterrez, Alice Bustos, and two brothers, Fred (Irma) Torrez and Alex Torrez.



