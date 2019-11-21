|
Weslaco - Arturo C Garcia Jr., age 86, of Weslaco, Texas returned to his heavenly home on Monday November 18, 2019. Arturo was born April 2, 1933 in Mercedes, TX to Elisa Campos and Arturo Garcia.
Arturo made a career of serving his country in the United States Army in 1953. He completed a total of 21 years serving in places such as Greenland, Germany, California and Korea. Staff Sergeant Arturo Garcia retired in 1974 after serving courageously and honorably. Arturo touched many lives; whether it was providing for a family in need through his convenience stores or volunteering his time to spreading the Gospel. Arturo was immersed in the Christian community that would be his support throughout his life. Arturo enjoyed singing, traveling, scratching lottery tickets, and spending time with his dog; Bandit. Arturo was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who treasured every second spent with his family. Arturo was a special man whom loved as God loved, forgave as God forgives and always found the positive in any situation. Arturo will be greatly missed by all his family and friends as he was one of a kind.
Arturo was preceded in death by his Father Arturo Garcia and Mother Elisa Campos; brother Alfredo Ruiz and sister Amelia Sierra.
Arturo is survived by his wife of 56 years of marriage, Julia P. Garcia; sons Michael Garcia (Cristal), Daniel Garcia (Ines). Additional survivors include his sisters, Elena Flores, Dalia De La Pena, brother Eriberto Garcia, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren and Bandit.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas from 12 - 9 pm with a Celebration of Life at 7pm. Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11am prayer & burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco Tx.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Garcia, Daniel Garcia, Daniel Aaron Garcia, Adrian Limas, David Prado, and Enrique Guerra.
All Funeral Arrangements for Mr. Arturo C. Garcia Jr. are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 21, 2019